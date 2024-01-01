Father of Genoa striker Retegui: Mateo's priority was always Italy

The father of Genoa striker Mateo Retegui says he has no split loyalties.

The Argentine-born forward is now with Italy at this summer's Euros.

His father is quoted by TMW stating: "The European Championship is a World Cup. Today Mateo is the only Argentine who has the chance to play for a national team that has four stars on the shirt. For us it is a source of pride.

"Mateo loves the Italian team. His priority was playing with Italy. He's having a fantastic year, with the call-up to the European Championship he has achieved a very important goal.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground and think about Thursday's match against Spain."

Meanwhile, Roma chiefs are keeping tabs on Retegui in Germany. The Giallorossi see him as a replacement for unsettled striker Tammy Abraham.