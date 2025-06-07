Gasperini: Roma the challenge I need

Gian Piero Gasperini is full of pride taking charge of AS Roma.

The former Atalanta coach spoke to the club's media yesterday, where he discussed his ambitions for the Giallorossi.

“I chose Roma because it is a great challenge and I needed that,” Gasperini told the official Roma website after signing a contract to June 2028.

“I arrive in an environment that is very passionate and that gave me a lot of enthusiasm, as well as the possibility given to me by Claudio Ranieri and the club. It is a shot of adrenaline that I needed to try doing something special.

“The adrenaline comes from the fact Roma have such passion behind them and want to reach great heights. In my view, there are all the conditions to achieve that, with strong owners who want to take Roma to the top, then Ranieri is a guarantee for the fans, there is a young director of sport who has great scouting capabilities. Everyone is very well prepared and we can do great work here.”

Fiery atmosphere

Asked about his system for Roma, Gasperini also said: “When I came to play here, even as a player before I was a coach, I always found a team that played with quality in a fiery atmosphere.

"In recent years there was a dip, but the arrival of Ranieri boosted their strength and results.

“The last few years were not up to their expectations, but Roma remains a place where if you can play good football, it can really help you.”