Gasperini proud of Atalanta progress under his leadership

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is proud of the club's progress during his time in charge.

Gasperini led Atalanta to Europa League victory last season and La Dea are now again in the Champions League.

“Success is not just lifting that trophy, even if it was an incredible night and represents all the hard work we’ve done over the years,” said Gasperini.

“I always fought against this mentality of the result being the only thing, at all costs. Football cannot just be that, the goal is to surpass yourself and your own limitations.

“There is a journey that each of us in football goes through, but success is not just the result. Too often this idea gets created to put pressure on, but mistakes help us to learn and improve.”

He added, “There is great passion for the team in this city and I have a strong sense of belonging. My ideas were taken on by the club and enjoyed by the fans. It was initially a very young squad that gave me a great deal of satisfaction, they had this real adrenaline within them. In those days, we’d always score in the opening 20 minutes of every match.”