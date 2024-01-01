Atalanta coach Gasperini: My Ballon d'Or vote goes to Lookman

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says attacker Ademola Lookman should be among the Ballon d'Or contenders.

Lookman struck a hat-trick to help La Dea win the Europa League final last season against German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Gasperini said of the former Everton and Fulham attacker: "My personal Ballon d'Or vote would go to Ademola Lookman.

"His magical skills helped us win the Europa League."

In this Serie A season, the 26-year-old has two goals in four games.