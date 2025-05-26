Gasperini fears Atalanta squad set to break up

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits his squad may break up this summer.

La Dea finished third in Serie A this season and qualified for the Champions League. But Gasperini has conceded they could lose several senior players.

“For the first time in nine years, I feel that it will be very difficult to repeat ourselves,” Gasperini said after defeat to Parma.

“A result that might seem normal, like qualifying for the Champions League, will be complicated. And this is something we need to discuss (with the club, editor’s note), beyond contracts.

“I’m afraid we may have different objectives. I don’t think I’m capable of reaching this level again, because I have the feeling that many key players could leave.

“It’s a shame, after nine years, to have to lower the bar for the first time — and I don’t know whether that will be accepted or not.”

We raised the bar again

On this season, however, Gasperini spoke with pride about their campaign.

He said, “Until last year, I was convinced we could raise the bar, competing with everyone except Inter.

“I believe we did just that — an extraordinary Napoli finished ahead of us. With a bit less bad luck, all the conditions were there to try and stay close. Especially considering that the league ends with a relatively low points total.

“I was strongly convinced we could do it, but the lads gave everything: 74 points is a lot for this team, in such a demanding league, finishing ahead of many big clubs with several games to spare.”