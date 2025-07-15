Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale

Tribal Football
Real Madrid management see securing Vinicius Junior to a new deal as a priority this summer.

With the Brazil attacker's current contract inside it's final two years, Real management have concerns over the arrangement potentially entering it's final 12 months next summer.

OkDiario says Vinicius Junior's stand is the opposite, with he and his camp not ruling out running down his current deal and leaving for a money-spinning Bosman transfer in 2027.

Vinicius Junior has always been clear that he wants to be the highest paid inside the Real Madrid dressing room, something that the club was willing to agree to, although things have since changed due to the massive signing bonus they handed to Kylian Mbappé last year. As such, there isn't the finances currently available to meet the Brazilian's demands.

As such, Vinicius Junior has pulled back from contract talks, with Real's new deal to 2030 remaining on the table, untouched. Should the attacker and his camp maintain their stand, a sale this summer has not been ruled out by the Real board. 

