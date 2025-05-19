Gasperini and Atalanta haggling over new contract terms

Tribal Football
Gian Piero Gasperini and Atalanta are in new contract talks.

After previously hinting he could be on the move at the end of the season, with AS Roma raised as an option, Gasperini is now in talks with La Dea about a new deal.

Gasperini's current deal runs to 2026 and Atalanta have offered a new 12-month extension.

However, TMW says the veteran coach is seeking a longer arrangement to 2028. Gasperini also wants greater control over transfers.

And for the moment, there is a belief Atalanta will agree to Gasperini's demands. There's a hope an agreement can be reached by the end of May.

 

