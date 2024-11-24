Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Retegui delighted for Atalanta fans going top of Serie A

Carlos Volcano
Retegui delighted for Atalanta fans going top of Serie A
Retegui delighted for Atalanta fans going top of Serie AAction Plus
Mateo Retegui was pleased with his goal in Atalanta's win at Parma.

Retegui helped La Dea to a 3-1 win to send them to the top of the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italy striker said: "It's very important to continue scoring for the striker's confidence. We played better in the first half. We have to continue working like this.

"Yes, but I'm calm. The team, the coach and the staff are giving me confidence.

"The fans too and this victory is for them."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie ARetegui MateoAtalantaParma
Related Articles
Gasperini hails Atalanta "personality" after victory at Parma
Impressive Atalanta punish Parma to go top of Serie A
Atalanta great Gomez: What I wrote to Retegui when he arrived in Bergamo...