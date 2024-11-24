Retegui delighted for Atalanta fans going top of Serie A

Mateo Retegui was pleased with his goal in Atalanta's win at Parma.

Retegui helped La Dea to a 3-1 win to send them to the top of the table.

The Italy striker said: "It's very important to continue scoring for the striker's confidence. We played better in the first half. We have to continue working like this.

"Yes, but I'm calm. The team, the coach and the staff are giving me confidence.

"The fans too and this victory is for them."

