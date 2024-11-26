Atalanta striker Retegui eager for first Euro goal

Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui hopes for a first ever European goal tonight.

Superb for La Dea this season, Retegui is yet to score in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of their clash at Young Boys tonight, he told Sky Italia: "Let's hope it can come tonight... I'm calm, it's a team effort, we're doing very well both in Italy and in Europe and we have to continue like this, continuing to play this football.

"Then I hope that my goal in Europe can come tonight.

"We have to continue like this, we are doing a lot of work with humility and with our feet on the ground. It is important for us to win, we will give everything and always with the same mentality."