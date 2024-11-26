Atalanta coach Gasperini wary of Young Boys and "synthetic pitch"

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini won't take anything for granted against Champions League opponents Young Boys on Tuesday.

Gasperini admits their plastic pitch is a concern.

Young Boys:

"The synthetic pitch? It seems to me to have improved as a pitch compared to three years ago, it seems new to me, but in any case the difference is like playing on clay or synthetic (in tennis), the bounce changes, the speed of the ball, we have to adapt quickly."

Scamacca and Retegui?

"They are two players with different characteristics, I ask Scamacca to be more of a centre forward, with Mateo we are working to try to make him play a little more out wide, not always central.

"It is clear that Scamacca's injury was not preventable, we did not imagine Mateo would have such a strong explosion in terms of goals scored, but I want to underline that they are players with different characteristics.

"Scamacca was in a condition that we had never seen, we were convinced that he would start very strong, when we manage to recover him - even if it will take a little more time - we will certainly be stronger."

Four years ago you won in Liverpool:

"I didn't remember this anniversary. We remembered the match played here in Bern three years ago, reviewing the formations there are a couple of them left, we five or six players. The teams have changed a lot, with the eternal Toloi, Djimsiti, de Roon. Greater continuity? I don't agree, we have always had it in the past, both in results and in playing in Europe."

Atalanta gives a feeling: the more they play, the better they feel:

"We've noticed it too. Since February, last season, we've always played every three days without a break. We've never had any difficulties with being tired, it's never been a problem. The problem can be injuries, 90% of them happen during a match and are not predictable.

"Sometimes when I decided to skip a match with a player, I didn't find him better, on the contrary... there's no exact science, it's all subjective. It depends on the characteristics of the players. The cups were a remarkable experience, even in managing what you call turnover, we certainly had some good experiences."