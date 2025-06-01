Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
PSG star Dembele targets Champions League and Ballon d'Or glory
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Chelsea medical slated for Delap

Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move

Carlos Volcano
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro moveAction Plus
Arsenal are interested in Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

The Brazil international is expected to leave Brighton this summer after being dropped for the final two games of the Premier League season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A bust-up in training with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke saw Pedro axed by manager Fabian Hurzeler.

The Sun says Arsenal are ready to take the striker off Brighton's hands, but will have to cough up big to do so.

Brighton are willing to sell - but only at a starting price of £70m. Pedro hit ten goals in 27 Prem games this past season.

Along with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa are also keen.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao PedroBrightonArsenalAston VillaLiverpoolNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle, Liverpool make early move for frozen out Brighton ace Pedro
Tuchel names Toney, FIVE Chelsea players in England squad amid CWC concern
Fowler urges Liverpool to sign Watkins if Isak deal fails: He’s a tremendous player