Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move

Arsenal are interested in Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

The Brazil international is expected to leave Brighton this summer after being dropped for the final two games of the Premier League season.

A bust-up in training with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke saw Pedro axed by manager Fabian Hurzeler.

The Sun says Arsenal are ready to take the striker off Brighton's hands, but will have to cough up big to do so.

Brighton are willing to sell - but only at a starting price of £70m. Pedro hit ten goals in 27 Prem games this past season.

Along with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa are also keen.