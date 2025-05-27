Roma hold 'positive talks' with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini

Roma have reportedly held 'positive talks' with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini as they continue their search for Claudio Ranieri's replacement.

Ranieri, 73, has retired from management after an impressive short-term spell as Roma boss and will now take up a senior advisory role with the club.

Roma have since been linked with the likes of Erik ten Hag and Cesc Fabregas but are yet to name a replacement for the legendary Italian.

Now, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the club have turned their attention to Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini looks set to end his nine-year spell as Atalanta manager with AC Milan also said to be interested in the Italian.