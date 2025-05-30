Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold for €10m ready for the Club World Cup
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
DONE DEAL: Liverpool sign Frimpong just hours after announcing Alexander-Arnold departure
Ten Hag pushes Bayer Leverkusen to raid Man Utd for wing duo

Gian Piero Gasperini agrees to become new Roma manager

Alex Roberts
Gian Piero Gasperini agrees to become new Roma manager
Gian Piero Gasperini agrees to become new Roma managerAction Plus
Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly agreed to leave Atalanta after nine years at the helm and replace Claudio Ranieri as the new Roma manager.

Ranieri, 73, has officially retired from management after leading a resurgent Roma to Europa League qualification during his time as interim boss this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Gian Piero Gasperini has agreed a three-year deal to become the new Roma manager.

Gasperini established himself as one of Italy’s best coaches while at Atalanta, guiding the small club to consistent Champions League qualification during his time there.

Roma had previously been linked with the likes of former Man United manager Erik ten Hag and Cesc Fabregas before ultimately setting on Gasperini.

Mentions
AS RomaAtalantaSerie AGasperini Gian Piero