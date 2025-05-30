Gian Piero Gasperini agrees to become new Roma manager

Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly agreed to leave Atalanta after nine years at the helm and replace Claudio Ranieri as the new Roma manager.

Ranieri, 73, has officially retired from management after leading a resurgent Roma to Europa League qualification during his time as interim boss this season.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Gian Piero Gasperini has agreed a three-year deal to become the new Roma manager.

Gasperini established himself as one of Italy’s best coaches while at Atalanta, guiding the small club to consistent Champions League qualification during his time there.

Roma had previously been linked with the likes of former Man United manager Erik ten Hag and Cesc Fabregas before ultimately setting on Gasperini.