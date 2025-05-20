Galeone says ex-Juventus coach Allegri "has something in mind"

Former Serie A coach Giovanni Galeone believes Max Allegri is ready to return to management.

Allegri has stood out this season after his dismissal by Juventus at the end of last term in the aftermath of winning the Coppa Italia final.

Allegri uses Galeone as a sounding board and the latter told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Allegri? I don’t know where he’ll end up next season.

“Lately, he’s been telling me lies!

“I spoke to him a few days ago and he seemed calm — I think he already has something in mind. There’s talk about Roma and Milan, but I’m sure several benches will change this summer.

“(Antonio) Conte? No one knows what he’ll do, but even Inzaghi isn’t certain to stay. Maybe Inter didn’t quite deserve to reach the Champions League final — they did well, but were also lucky.”