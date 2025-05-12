Tribal Football
Most Read
Fabregas’s Como equal Lazio 52-year Serie A record
Raphinha makes clear his Barcelona plans
Al-Nassr pull back contract talks with Ronaldo
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 key duels to decide ElClasico

Brighton move to trump Serie A giants for Verona defender Coppola

Carlos Volcano
Brighton move to trump Serie A giants for Verona defender Coppola
Brighton move to trump Serie A giants for Verona defender CoppolaGarbuio/Lapresse / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Brighton are moving for Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola.

Coppola is recognised at Verona as their most saleable asset ahead of the summer market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Brighton have now made an approach to Verona to register their interest and open initial talks.

Coppola is attracting interest from Serie A rivals, including Juventus and AC Milan, though Brighton are the first suitor to make a serious enquiry.

The 21 year-old is tied to Verona until 2027.

Mentions
Serie ACoppola DiegoVeronaBrightonAC MilanJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Juventus plan swap bid for Man Utd striker Hojlund
Inter & Juve wary of Man City interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma