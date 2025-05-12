Brighton move to trump Serie A giants for Verona defender Coppola

Brighton are moving for Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola.

Coppola is recognised at Verona as their most saleable asset ahead of the summer market.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Brighton have now made an approach to Verona to register their interest and open initial talks.

Coppola is attracting interest from Serie A rivals, including Juventus and AC Milan, though Brighton are the first suitor to make a serious enquiry.

The 21 year-old is tied to Verona until 2027.