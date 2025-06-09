Galatasaray president Ozbek: Osimhen is staying with us

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has declared Victor Osimhen will stay with them next season.

The Nigeria striker spent last season on-loan with Gala from Napoli, helping the Turkish giants to the League and Cup Double.

Osimhen has in recent days rejected a €75m move to Al-Hilal.

And Ozbek told Hurriyet: "Victor Osimhen is staying at Galatasaray, his affection will be the most important factor. Negotiations are ongoing.

"We hope to give you good news next week."

Indeed, Gala management are convinced the club's supporters are proving the key in the deal, with Osimhen flattered by the support and passion the fans have had for him over the past 12 months.