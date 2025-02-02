Gimenez in Italy as Feyenoord accept AC Milan offer

Tribal Football
Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is set to join AC Milan today.

The Mexico international landed in Milan on Saturday and is scheduled to undergo his medical this morning ahead of signing forms.

Gimenez is joining Milan in an outright transfer worth €32m plus bonuses.

Swamped by fans yesterday at the hotel where he was staying last night, the striker was asked, "Why did you choose Milan?".

The player replied: "I'm really happy. Milan is a very, very big team". 

With Gimenez's arrival, Alvaro Morata is leaving Milan today for a loan deal with Galatasaray.

