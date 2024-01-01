Gabbia keen to hear from AC Milan about new deal

AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia is open to new contract talks.

Gabbia proved the Milan derby winner on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about a new deal, Gabbia said: “As I said before, I have a contract with Milan, I don’t know what the club will do. They know what I would like, I have this shirt on and I’m happy with it.

"However, at the moment I don’t have the need, I have a contract. I’m calm and relaxed, the important thing is to continue to do well, which is the priority for me, for the coach and the club.”

Gabbia was also asked about his spell on-loan with Villarreal: “They were a part of my growth. They gave me the chance to play more consistently and learn about new football. My journey has been beautiful also for this reason, every stage I have taken has helped me in something. Now I am back at Milan and I try to enjoy every moment to stay here as long as possible.”