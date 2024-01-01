Tribal Football
Balotelli slams AC Milan great Boban: Who the f*** are you?
Former AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli has taken aim at Zvonimir Boban.

Balotelli admits he's no fan of the former Milan midfielder and director.

He told Contro Calcio: "I don't agree with the way he speaks. It seems like he knows everything and that only his ideas are right. How cheeky he is to say certain things to (Paulo) Fonseca, to tell a coach how he should do his job.

"I don't like the way he talks. He's got it in for everyone, the way he talks makes it seem like he knows everything and everyone else is stupid. The way he talks, the way he says it: 'Who the f*** are you?'. He p****s me off, can I say that? He attacks you with that air of superiority, it's bound to p*** you off. If you criticise with superiority, go f*** off."

Closing  on his former teammate at Inter, Marco Materazzi, he added: "He was stronger than (Giorgio) Chiellini. Didn't he play the ball? But if technically he was stronger than me..." 

