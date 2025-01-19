Frustrated Fiorentina held by 10-man Torino as winless run continues for La Viola

Ali Dembele of Torino battles for the ball with Michael Folorunsho of Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina were stunned by 10-man Torino at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A, as the visitors came back to earn a 1-1 draw, extending the hosts’ winless league streak to six games.

The hosts started positively as Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was called into action inside the opening 15 minutes, producing a brilliant save to deny Albert Gudmundsson as he tried to catch the goalkeeper out.

Pietro Comuzzo then squandered a great chance following a free-kick, heading just wide.

Fiorentina were aided in their push when Ali Dembele was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul with only 33 minutes on the clock, and six minutes later, La Viola took full advantage.

Moise Kean pounced on a rebound in the box, directing his header nicely into the top corner.

The striker could have scored a brace just before the break when he was sent clean through, but Milinkovic-Savic was on hand to stop him.

Torino offered little threat in the first half, but they could have levelled just before Kean’s second chance, as Yann Karamoh curled inches wide after capitalising on a defensive error.

Nonetheless, it would be an uphill task for the visitors going into the second half, being both a goal and man down.

As expected, Fiorentina dominated early in the second period, as Kean had yet another opportunity to find the net, forcing Milinkovic-Savic into another fine save as the ball looked to be heading into the bottom corner.

However, Torino grew in confidence as the deficit remained just one, as Alieu Njie saw his effort flash just wide, yet it was Gvidas Gineitis that produced an unlikely equaliser.

Gineitis found himself with just David de Gea to beat after some poor defending from the hosts, calmly slotting past the goalkeeper to silence the home crowd.

La Viola pushed for a winner in the latter stages, with Yacine Adli trying his luck from range, but Milinkovic-Savic produced another smart stop to help earn a precious point for his team.

Fiorentina are now winless in three home league matches, but climb to sixth in the table, at least temporarily. Meanwhile, Torino are now unbeaten in four away games in Serie A, rising one place to 11th.