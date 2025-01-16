The Calcio Comment: Thiago Motta doubts grow at Juventus amid 14-year low

A moment of great joy for Torino in their most important match of the year was a bitter disappointment for Juventus, yet another letdown in a difficult season.

This was the story of the Turin derby. On one side stood Paolo Vanoli’s Torino, navigating a season marked by inconsistency, more lows than highs, with frustrated fans growing increasingly disillusioned with president Urbano Cairo’s management.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the other was Thiago Motta’s Juventus, a team that had started the season in impressive fashion but has since seen its fortunes unravel. One draw after another has turned this into Juventus’ worst season in 14 years, a reality that seemed unthinkable mere months ago.

Even last summer, when Juventus decided to place their trust in Thiago Motta, the outlook was promising. Motta had demonstrated clear tactical ideas and the qualities needed to lead a team of Juventus’ stature during his time at Bologna.

The derby initially reflected that optimism: Juventus opened the scoring within minutes thanks to a stunning goal by Kenan Yıldız, the team’s standout player this season. It looked like another one-sided affair. But Torino, to their credit, did not capitulate.

Vanoli, despite the challenges, has instilled a resilience in his squad that reflects the club’s proud identity. Nikola Vlašić delivered an exquisite equalizer, a moment of magic rivaling Yıldız’s opener. The strike brought some much-needed joy to Torino fans enduring a season stuck in limbo as they wait for clarity on the club’s direction under president Cairo.

After the derby came another challenging fixture for Juventus, against Atalanta, and the pattern repeated itself: another draw, the team’s 13th of the season. This staggering tally of stalemates is far from what Juventus fans are accustomed to.

Once again, Juventus began brightly. Pierre Kalulu scored a brilliant goal after an incisive Weston McKennie assist, a moment of inspiration as the defender surged forward like an expert striker. Despite creating further chances, Juventus conceded yet another equaliser, this time from Mateo Retegui, freshly reintegrated into Atalanta’s lineup by Gian Piero Gasperini.

For Thiago Motta, the situation has grown precarious. The early promise of his tenure has faded amidst injuries and missed opportunities, leaving him struggling to maintain control. Juventus entrusted him with the technical project, and while he has shown flashes of his potential, the mounting setbacks threaten to derail this pivotal moment in his career. Against Atalanta, Juventus had opportunities to double their lead or reclaim it after conceding but failed to capitalise, allowing yet another victory to slip away.

Thirteen draws are an extraordinary and concerning statistic for a club of Juventus’ caliber. The broader season has been equally disappointing.

High-profile players like Teun Koopmeiners, who was expected to transform the midfield, have failed to meet expectations. Nico Gonzalez has struggled with injuries, only now approaching consistent availability. Dusan Vlahović, a marquee forward, has been unable to deliver the consistent impact the team desperately needs.

Compounding these issues, Bremer’s injury has left significant gaps in the defense. Thiago Motta faces an uphill battle. He must find solutions to these challenges, quickly. Otherwise, Juventus risk slipping into mediocrity, a fate the club and its fans cannot afford.