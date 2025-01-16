Fiorentina director Ferrari denies Palladino under pressure

Fiorentina director Alessandro Ferrari denies coach Raffaele Palladino is under pressure.

There's been claims of Fiorentina holding talks with Igor Tudor in recent days.

But Ferrari insisted: "Not only the group is united, but it is also convinced to end this bad moment.

“We are sixth in the table, and we’ve never had any problem with the coach or spoken to somebody else.

"Tough moments have come, but we’ll get out of this with the group, the coach, and the players we’ll sign. Folorunsho is one of those.”