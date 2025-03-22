Frey: De Gea has proved me wrong at Fiorentina

Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey admits David de Gea has proved him wrong.

The former Manchester United keeper has been outstanding for Fiorentina this season, having spent a year out of the game after leaving Old Trafford.

Frey told TMW: "I know him by reputation because he has played at a very high level for many years.

"To tell the truth I was a bit skeptical... Because of the inactivity. Being out for more than a year (and at that age) is very difficult for a goalkeeper. I thought he needed more time to get back into shape and adapt to a new context."

Frey then continued: "He's a bit like me. He's also very instinctive, like me."

And to those who accuse De Gea of rarely coming out of his area, Frey replies: "They said that about me too. But a goalkeeper has to make choices in a hundredth of a second. Often, coming out isn't a good idea."