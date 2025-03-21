Man United told they made 'monster mistake' by selling academy midfielder

Man United have been told they made a 'monster mistake' in selling midfielder Scott McTominay to Italian giants Napoli by Scotland legend Pat Nevin.

Speaking to Casino Hawks, former Chelsea winger Nevin believes Man United let the 28-year-old leave on the cheap, and suggested the West London club should have snapped him up.

McTominay left his boyhood club for Napoli back in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of just £25million.

The Scotland international has gone on to become a key player for Antonio Conte as his side push for the Serie A title, scoring seven goals and providing two assists across all competitions.

Nevin said: "I think Scott McTominay was worth £50 million before he left Manchester United.

“It was a monster mistake by United. If you asked any Scottish people when he left for £25million, everybody went, you what?

“After what he'd been doing for Scotland after that period he'd had in the team for Manchester United when he suddenly was moved a lot farther forward and showed what he's good at in his best position.”

He also claimed Chelsea should have gone in for him, saying: "I know West Ham wanted him, but I'd have taken him at Chelsea in a heartbeat. Absolutely. I mean, he really has that much quality. Is he worth £50 million now?

“Yes. But he was before. I’m delighted for him. I'm not even mildly surprised at how well he's done in Italy. Not even slightly."