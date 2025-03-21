Waddle suggests Pogba should ignore Man Utd links: He’s never really done it in England

Former England star Chris Waddle has suggested that Paul Pogba ignore any transfer links to Manchester United as football in England does not suit him.

Pogba was initially suspended for four years after the World Cup winner tested positive for doping, but his ban was reduced to 18 months. The 32-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Juventus as reports grow suggesting he may move back to Old Trafford to slot into United’s midfield.

However, Speaking to 10bet Waddle believes this would be the wrong move for the Frenchman as it never quite worked out in the Premier League whilst with the Red Devils.

“He’s never really done it in England has he, Paul? He came on the scene and he looked the part, and went to Italy.

"I think that sort of football suits him. A bit slower, it's not box-to-box, it's more patient. Weather conditions sometimes dictate the pace abroad. The sun, the heat.

“I think he was more suited to that type of game rather than the hustle bustle of England. For me, France, Marseille would be a good move and obviously, the Italian league would be a good move for him. I think he’s best suited to one of those two leagues.”

Manager Ruben Amorim is set for a huge rebuild of his squad this summer with several players rumoured to be leaving. If the Portuguese manager is looking to enhance his midfield he may be looking at Pogba who is both a talented asset and cheap which adheres to the club’s current cost-cutting policy. After Waddle’s words however Pogba may be put off as he searches for a new club ahead of next season.