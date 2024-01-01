Franco Florio exclusive: Playing for Roma as a fan; watching Monza succeed; special Cosenza connection

Franco Florio came in contact with greatness as a young player with AS Roma, before enjoying success with Monza in Italy's lower leagues.

The former midfielder rubbed shoulders with the likes of Abel Balbo and Francesco Totti as a young player coming through at Roma. And after spending three successful years with Monza, Florio can offer a learned perspective on the changes the club has gone through since the Silvio Berlusconi takeover and reaching Serie A.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tribalfootball.com met with Florio earlier this week to examine the situation at Monza and also what it is like playing for his beloved Roma while being a lifelong fan.

Franco, you had a special moment in your career when Roma signed you. What was it like for a young player working with a legend like Carlo Mazzone?

"As you mentioned, Mazzone is a legend in Italian football. He holds a special place in the hearts of all the players he coached. Training under him was a milestone in my career, and I learned a lot from him.

"It’s always a privilege to be coached by great managers, and Carlo was one of the best."

Totti, Balbo, Delvecchio, what about the teammates you mixed with at Trigoria?

"My time at Roma was incredibly formative. I was just 19 years old, and playing with such great players was a huge opportunity for me to grow both as a footballer and as a person. I was very fortunate to have trained and worked with these talented players, and my time at Roma will always remain close to my heart."

Many say playing for Roma is something unique due to the demands from the local support. Would you agree?

"I’m not only a former Roma player, but also a fan. I hope they can finish as high as possible this season. They’ve signed some very talented players over the summer, and the atmosphere at Roma is always demanding.

"The fans expect a lot from the team, and they show incredible love and support throughout the season. I really hope the club achieves the results they’re aiming for this year."

But there was another club that was truly special for you...

"The most beautiful experience for me was playing for my hometown club, Cosenza. I grew up in the club's youth sector, and I’m very proud to have represented my city.

"Every experience has both easy and difficult moments, and every season comes with challenges you have to face."

You're best time as a player was those three years with Monza. What is it like now seeing them established in Serie A?

"Monza is a city that deserves to be in Serie A and to compete there every season. (Silvio) Berlusconi and (Adriano) Galliani have done incredible work at the club, achieving what many thought was impossible by bringing the team to the highest level in Serie A.

"I believe the team can compete and achieve good results in the league. With a football legend like (Alessandro) Nesta now in charge, I hope and believe that Monza will stay in Serie A for many years."

And what about the contenders for the Serie A title?

"It’s always difficult to make predictions because Serie A is such a tough and unpredictable league. As a Roma fan, I hope they can be the big surprise of the season. I think the teams competing for success will likely be the same as last season, but I still have hope that Roma can be the surprise package."

What about the standing and quality of Serie A in Europe? Is it helping the national team?

"I think we played some very attractive football against France. We all know what a great coach (Luciano) Spalletti is, and he needs time to develop the team, improve the players, and get them performing at the level we know he can achieve.

"Compared to the past, Serie A has lost some of its financial appeal and is no longer able to attract the world’s best players as it once did. Our league was once the most prestigious and strongest in the world, but now it’s difficult to compete with leagues like the Premier League. However, we have some very talented young players, and it’s important that we develop them properly so they can contribute to the national team in the future."

You boast plenty of playing and coaching experience from Serie B. Can Cosenza pull off a surprise?

"Serie B is very tough this season because many teams have built strong squads. As a fan, I hope Cosenza, despite starting with a four-point penalty, can reach the playoffs. I know it will be difficult, but as a fan, I’m hopeful that Cosenza can be the surprise of the season."

Now you're focused on coaching. How important was that initial spell with Crotone for you?

"My time at Crotone was very important for me because it was a formative experience where I learned a lot. I’m always grateful to the teams I’ve worked with because every experience helps you grow as a coach.

"I know I’m still a young coach and need to gain as much experience as possible to continue improving."

And finally, Franco what are your future plans?

"I’ve used my work in football as a way to travel, having gained experience in different countries around the world. Football is a way for me to learn about new cultures and grow as a person.

"I’m grateful for the profession I have, and I hope to continue on this path, learning and growing through the work I do."