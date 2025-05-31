Former Inter Milan president Pellegrini passes away

Former Inter Milan president Ernesto Pellegrini has passed away. He was 84.

Pellegrini owned Inter and was president between 1984 and 1995. He purchased the club from Ivanoe Fraizzoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

A lifelong Inter fan, he made his fortune in the catering business and first joined Inter's board in 1979.

Under Pellegrini, Inter won the Scudetto, the Supercoppa Italiana and two Uefa Cup titles. During the Pellegrini era, the Nerazzurri also boasted German greats Jurgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthaus, Andy Brehme and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

His passing at 8am was first reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the news confirmed just hours before tonight's Champions League final between Inter and PSG in Munich.