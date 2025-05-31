PSG coach Luis Enrique: I did say the club missed a Champions League title

PSG coach Luis Enrique has urged his players to "enjoy" their Champions League final tonight against Inter Milan.

PSG are regarded as favourites going into the Munich game.

“I feel that we are fortunate to be able to play the most important game that any club side can play, the Champions League Final. It is against another strong opponent, and we need to enjoy this moment,” Luis Enrique told Sky Italia.

“Inter are a little different to many other teams, as they have two pure strikers upfront like Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.

“Our objective, as always, is to prepare the game in the best way so that we can be the better team. In order to do that, we need to keep the ball, there is no other way of achieving it.

“We know that Inter press well too, so we prepared every alternative to try and stall their game as well. We have our style, they have ours, and I think adapting to what the game provides and having contingency plans will be the key.”

Luis Enrique also recalled: “I remember at my presentation, that I said the most important trophy missing from Paris Saint-Germain was the Champions League.

"This means there is extra pressure, because there are so many expectations around the team. We have belief, self-confidence, and if we got here playing in a certain way, we should continue along that path."

Meanwhile, the PSG coach admits they will be leaning heavily on Gigio Donnarumma tonight.

He added, “When someone is at the highest level, he must know that he will get the highest criticism as well as the highest praise. Donnarumma has a lot of experience, we are very happy with Gigio, and with all the players in the squad. I think this season we have improved a great deal.”