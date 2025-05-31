Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold for €10m ready for the Club World Cup
Reason Florian Wirtz decided to 'reject' Man City revealed
DONE DEAL: Liverpool sign Frimpong just hours after announcing Alexander-Arnold departure

Lautaro: Inter Milan must be perfect against PSG

Carlos Volcano
Lautaro: Inter Milan must be perfect against PSG
Lautaro: Inter Milan must be perfect against PSGAction Plus
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez says they must be "perfect" tonight in the Champions League final against PSG.

For many, PSG are favourites going into the Munich showdown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lautaro said: “We need the perfect performance.

“Being captain does put more responsibility on me, but I always say every match must be like a Final for us. Only one team can win the trophy, but the important thing is that we give everything we’ve got. We must only think positive.”

The Argentina striker also stated: “I scored many goals in important Champions League games, I am happy to be playing my second Final in three years, which is thanks to the hard work, sacrifice and humility of everyone here.

“We have improved as a team, facing strong opponents in very difficult atmospheres, defeating sides who had long unbeaten runs.

Inter earned respect throughout the competition, working hard, keeping our heads down and focusing on ourselves. Now we can bring this trophy home after such a long time and want the perfect performance.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AMartinez LautaroPSGInter
Related Articles
Barella: Tonight the peak of this Inter Milan project
Marquinhos reveals PSG have special tactics ready for Inter Milan
EXCLUSIVE: Javier Zanetti opens up on Inzaghi and PSG ahead of Champions League final