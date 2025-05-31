Lautaro: Inter Milan must be perfect against PSG

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez says they must be "perfect" tonight in the Champions League final against PSG.

For many, PSG are favourites going into the Munich showdown.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lautaro said: “We need the perfect performance.

“Being captain does put more responsibility on me, but I always say every match must be like a Final for us. Only one team can win the trophy, but the important thing is that we give everything we’ve got. We must only think positive.”

The Argentina striker also stated: “I scored many goals in important Champions League games, I am happy to be playing my second Final in three years, which is thanks to the hard work, sacrifice and humility of everyone here.

“We have improved as a team, facing strong opponents in very difficult atmospheres, defeating sides who had long unbeaten runs.

“Inter earned respect throughout the competition, working hard, keeping our heads down and focusing on ourselves. Now we can bring this trophy home after such a long time and want the perfect performance.”