Sneijder adamant Inter Milan have edge on PSG

Inter Milan Treble winner Wesley Sneijder is convinced the Nerazzurri can win tonight's Champions League final.

Sneijder insists Inter are stronger than their opponents PSG.

He explained, “I was in Istanbul two years ago, but this final is different.

“Not just because there isn’t a clear favourite, nor because PSG looks less dominant than City were in 2023. It’s because Inter are different compared to two years ago.

“They’re bigger, stronger and have more awareness. They’ve completed a long journey, they’ve got defensive maturity.

“Even defeats, like the one two years ago, have served to make them more complete.”

Losing Scudetto a motivation

Sneijder says the manner of losing the Serie A title to Napoli last week can also be a motivation.

He said, “Additionally, I’m convinced that the team will be motivated to react immediately after losing the Scudetto. It is and will be a great regret, because there wasn’t much more left to win it.

“Don’t ask me for predictions, though, those who make them make mistakes! What I really believe in is this team and Simone Inzaghi. We hope that we will remember this Saturday for a long time.”