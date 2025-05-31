Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold for €10m ready for the Club World Cup
Reason Florian Wirtz decided to 'reject' Man City revealed
DONE DEAL: Liverpool sign Frimpong just hours after announcing Alexander-Arnold departure

Sneijder adamant Inter Milan have edge on PSG

Carlos Volcano
Sneijder adamant Inter Milan have edge on PSG
Sneijder adamant Inter Milan have edge on PSGAction Plus
Inter Milan Treble winner Wesley Sneijder is convinced the Nerazzurri can win tonight's Champions League final.

Sneijder insists Inter are stronger than their opponents PSG.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He explained, “I was in Istanbul two years ago, but this final is different.

“Not just because there isn’t a clear favourite, nor because PSG looks less dominant than City were in 2023. It’s because Inter are different compared to two years ago.

“They’re bigger, stronger and have more awareness. They’ve completed a long journey, they’ve got defensive maturity. 

“Even defeats, like the one two years ago, have served to make them more complete.” 

 

Losing Scudetto a motivation

Sneijder says the manner of losing the Serie A title to Napoli last week can also be a motivation.

He said, “Additionally, I’m convinced that the team will be motivated to react immediately after losing the Scudetto. It is and will be a great regret, because there wasn’t much more left to win it.

“Don’t ask me for predictions, though, those who make them make mistakes! What I really believe in is this team and Simone Inzaghi. We hope that we will remember this Saturday for a long time.” 

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie ASneijder WesleyInterPSG
Related Articles
PSG coach Luis Enrique: I did say the club missed a Champions League title
Lautaro: Inter Milan must be perfect against PSG
Barella: Tonight the peak of this Inter Milan project