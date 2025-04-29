Forest stars Anderson and Hudson-Odoi wanted by Roma this summer

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are reportedly wanted by Serie A giants Roma this summer.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live, Sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is hoping to build the Roma of the future and will start by constructing a young, exciting midfield that can challenge for the Serie A. The French sporting director has set his sights on Forest after what has been an incredible season under manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero states that Anderson is "liked" by the hierarchy most likely due to his age and confidence on the ball this season. However, Forest only signed the 22-year-old from Newcastle United last summer in a £35M deal and Roma would likely have to bid a lot higher to tempt a sale.

Hudson-Odoi is also a major target and could be bid for if the Anderson deal does not come together. Rivals Napoli and AC Milan also said to be keen on the Reds winger, but would likely have to qualify for the Champions League much like Forest to draw him away over the next few months.

Reports suggest that Forest are already working on securing a new contract with Hudson-Odoi who is currently on £80,000 at the City Ground. Forest are confident that they will keep hold of the winger as he may be tempted to find more regular game time in a new league with a better chance at winning the league title.