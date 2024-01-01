Forest owner Marinakis linked with Monza takeover

Claims around Monza's future from former Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Alan Savage has set tongues wagging in Italy.

Savage has claimed Monza are being sold to a Portuguese club, which could also involve Inverness Caley.

Advertisement Advertisement

Discussing the Scottish club's situation, Savage stated: "We have a couple of opportunities: a Portuguese club that has just bought Monza (Serie A team) and wants to buy a club in England and a club in Scotland as part of its overall plan.

"Inverness could suit them well."

That sound-bite has Monza-news.it speculating that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis could be involved.

Marinakis also owns Olympiakos and Rio Ave in Portugal, with the Greek magnate seeking to further expand his club network.

Indeed, the Greek recently was linked with a move for Arsenal technical director Edu to help build his global club system.

Meanwhile, Scottish sources say the Portuguese interest is actually from a fully-fledged investment firm with footballing interests around the world. Talks about buying Inverness have continued this week.