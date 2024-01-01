DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest sign Fiorentina defender Milenkovic

Nottingham Forest have signed Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbia international joins Forest on a contract to 2029 and for an undisclosed fee.

Forest football chief Ross Wilson said: “We are excited to welcome Nikola to Nottingham Forest today. He is a key part of our squad planning this summer and I know how enthusiastic he has been to join the club.

“We have long admired his performances with the Serbian national team, and in Serie A and European competitions for Fiorentina.

“We are delighted that he will bring his experience and qualities to Nottingham Forest.”