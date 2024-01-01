Nottingham Forest in talks for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest are moving for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Forest have opened talks with Fiorentina for the Serbia international.

Fiorentina are on the verge of signing Argentine centre-back Nicolas Valentini, 23, from Boca Juniors, who they see as a potential replacement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina.

"Negotiations underway as Fiorentina can let him leave if they receive an important proposal.

"Fiorentina have already signed Nicolas Valentini from Boca Juniors as CB for the future."

