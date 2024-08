Forest, Leeds move for SC Freiburg defender Ogbus after Milan rejection

SC Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus is attracting interest from England.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United have lodged enquiries for the Switzerland U19 international.

The 18 year-old has already seen an offer from AC Milan rejected by Freiburg.

Sky Deutschland says Forest and Leeds are now in contact about a deal for Ogbus this month.

The defender has a deal to 2026.