Fonseca 'satisfied' with first weeks at AC Milan

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is happy with his first weeks in charge.

Fonseca took to social media to offer a quick assessment of his first days with the Milan squad.

The Portuguese was happy with their friendly against Rapid Vienna and the way the players are trying to bed down his methods.

He posted: “Satisfied with the first part of the work at Milanello, now we leave for the second part in the United States, with the same desire and ambition to continue to grow.

"Forza Milan!”