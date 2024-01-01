Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Man Utd chiefs eager to sell senior players
Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer

Fonseca 'satisfied' with first weeks at AC Milan

Fonseca 'satisfied' with first weeks at AC Milan
Fonseca 'satisfied' with first weeks at AC Milan
Fonseca 'satisfied' with first weeks at AC MilanAction Plus
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is happy with his first weeks in charge.

Fonseca took to social media to offer a quick assessment of his first days with the Milan squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Portuguese was happy with their friendly against Rapid Vienna and the way the players are trying to bed down his methods.

He posted: “Satisfied with the first part of the work at Milanello, now we leave for the second part in the United States, with the same desire and ambition to continue to grow.

"Forza Milan!”

 

Mentions
Serie AAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan defender Gabbia impressed by Fonseca, Ibrahimovic; welcomes Morata
Agent: Liberali confident amongst senior AC Milan players
Newcastle interested in AC Milan defender in what would be a huge £30M move