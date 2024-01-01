Tribal Football
Agent: Liberali confident amongst senior AC Milan players
Agent: Liberali confident amongst senior AC Milan players
The agent of Mattia Liberali has likened the AC Milan prospect to Tottenham starlet Destiny Udogie.

Stefano Antonelli told MilanNews.it: “Look, I’ll make a comparison with another of my clients who resembles him in attitude: Destiny Udogie. He does at Tottenham the things he did with the Primavera 2 in Verona and Mattia is like Destiny in character, he doesn’t let himself be overcome by fear or the dread of playing with bigger and more famous players or by the surrounding environment.

"He’s an ambitious boy in terms of football but never arrogant, because he’s respectful of everyone, certainly aware of his qualities.

“I’ll tell you a story. After being called up to the first team we chatted a bit, he told me: ‘Everything is fine, there’s a good workload here, the intensity of the game suits my characteristics very well. And I think I can play it calmly with this group that has also welcomed me in an extraordinary way’. All with a disarming calmness.”

