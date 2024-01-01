Newcastle interested in AC Milan defender in what would be a huge £30M move

Newcastle United are set to be asked to stump up a fee of £34 million for a key transfer target.

The Magpies are eager to sign German defender Malick Thiaw, who is impressing at AC Milan.

While the Italian giants are not in the best financial position, they are not eager to sell him either.

La Gazzetta dello Sport states that only an irresistible offer would convince Mialn to sell.

Newcastle are not able to spend as much as they would like due to the Premier League’s PSR.

Milan want a minimum fee of £30 million for Thiaw and may even ask for more.