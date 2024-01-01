AC Milan defender Gabbia impressed by Fonseca, Ibrahimovic; welcomes Morata

AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia has been impressed by his first weeks with new coach Paulo Fonseca.

Gabbia is convinced by the attacking approach of the Portuguese.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Very positive impressions. The sessions are intense and require a great effort. We give everything to adapt to the new working method. Fonseca has proactive football in mind. We must take advantage of this start of the season to assimilate the new concepts.”

Asked about director and former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gabbia stated: “Since he’s been a manager he’s always been close to the team. For us he’s an extra motivation."

Gabbia also welcomed new arrival Alvaro Morata: “Alvaro is a European champion and has won a lot in his career. Now we have an extraordinary striker in the team who will help us a lot.”