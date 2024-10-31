Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Leao must fight against laziness

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello says Rafael Leao risks failing to reach his potential.

Leao was benched for the start of Tuesday's defeat at home to Napoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

Capello told TMW: "Everything has already been said.

"A player with great qualities but a bit lazy. Laziness must be fought by making him understand that he can be a great player but if he continues like this he will remain a great unfinished player."

On the title race, he also said: "We can't write off Inter, but Napoli will be a tough opponent to beat. An excellent coach with excellent players who have rediscovered their desire."