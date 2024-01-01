Fonseca: AC Milan being first is the beauty of football

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was left delighted with victory over Lecce.

Milan won 3-0 via goals from Alvaro Morata, Christian Pulisic and Theo Hernandez. Afterwards, Fonseca expressed his happiness with the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

You didn't concede a goal...

"It's important not to concede. Lecce played a positive match. We're improving, but I want more. We had good offensive moments, we dominated, but we have to learn to play this type of match without space: we have to be more patient, have a more rigorous positional game. We need to grow on this."

When did you decide to play Morata?

"I spoke to him: he wanted to play and it was important for me to let him play. With the result we managed his situation."

And now a nice test against Bayer Leverkusen?

"It will be a different game. We are lucky because we are playing in the Champions League with two of the teams that play the best football, with a very very strong positional game, but only now - I must confess - will I start to think about Leverkusen. I like them a lot and I watch them every now and then, but now I will do it with the eye of the coach."

Theo said that he and Leao were not at their best mentally...

"I have to say one thing: we have never had problems between us. I decided not to let them play against Lazio, they understood and accepted and after what happened there were many conversations with the players to understand what was happening physically and tactically, to make them understand our way of playing and to understand how they can help the team. And they have entered into what we want.

"Theo arrived among the last, they have few training sessions with us. Theo played a lot last year between club and national team. He arrived here without doing anything during the holidays and needs more time to be physically well. It's all these things. But we have always been united, we have spoken a lot without problems."

Milan first for one night in the rankings...

"That's the beauty of football. We always have to be balanced because things can change. It was important to win the derby, but for me it was very important to win today too. It's not a criticism, but this team in recent years hasn't played positional football, but often counterattacks. Now we have to create spaces with rigorous positioning, doing things at the right time."