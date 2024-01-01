Lecce coach Gotti eager to move beyond AC Milan defend

Lecce coach Luca Gotti concedes they collapsed on Friday night at AC Milan.

Milan won 3-0 via goal from Alvaro Morata, Christian Pulisic and Theo Hernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Gotti refused to offer excuses for the defeat.

Lecce, despite the adverse episodes, crumbles as soon as they concede a goal...

"It happened with Parma and it happened today, after 38 minutes played very well at San Siro. It's not endemic, it seems too much to me, but it's something that must inevitably happen for a group that has little Serie A behind it. We have to go through it to build something positive."

Did you expect this Milan with two strikers?

"I wasn't surprised, not at all. I thought that, if Morata had been there, that would have been the team. I watched the derby carefully and I had no big doubts that he would have confirmed the formation."

Too many goals from set pieces?

"There is something we need to work on. We have raised our physical level a bit, in terms of kilos and centimetres. Then we have to take into account the skill of their attackers, but we definitely need to improve."

The first 38 minutes, however, are a sure way for Lecce...

"Let's try to do this. We didn't seek football obstructionism at San Siro, but to use our qualities both in attack and defense. In my opinion, this is the idea that Lecce must have for this championship. There are a lot of good ideas that were ruined by these four minutes."

How is Ante Rebic settling in?

"He's surprising me in a positive way with his attitude. I didn't know him, I had doubts about getting into a reality like ours; he's giving us seriousness and remarkable professionalism. I thank him because he's a help. He's growing physically."

You've already played against Milan and Inter...

"From my point of view they are very strong teams. I found Inter the same as last year, while this Milan has many different things and will find quality balances. To make all these quality players play together, which is Fonseca's idea, they will gradually find the right way to make them coexist in the right way continuously. But we can already see the way ahead."