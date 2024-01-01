Adani urges Inter Milan not to panic

Daniele Adani rates former club Inter Milan still as Scudetto favourites.

The former Inter defender insists the derby defeat to AC Milan should only be a blip for the defending champions.

“You have to be critical – not defeatist, but critical – to analyze correctly,” he said.

“If we add Monza and the derby, Inter have struggled for creativity.

”We can say that they’re the strongest team in Serie A. That the Scudetto is theirs to lose.

“But they created very little in their last two matches in the league, though they played a great match against City. Inter had half the chances that Milan did.

“And even away to Monza, they did not exactly dominate the match. Inter have yet to show the strength that they have. But they still deserve the status of favourites.”