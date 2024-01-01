Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick
Valencia coach Baraja says Mir 'could' face Osasuna; talks up Guerra progress

Adani urges Inter Milan not to panic

Adani urges Inter Milan not to panic
Adani urges Inter Milan not to panicAction Plus
Daniele Adani rates former club Inter Milan still as Scudetto favourites.

The former Inter defender insists the derby defeat to AC Milan should only be a blip for the defending champions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“You have to be critical – not defeatist, but critical – to analyze correctly,” he said.

“If we add Monza and the derby, Inter have struggled for creativity.

”We can say that they’re the strongest team in Serie A. That the Scudetto is theirs to lose.

“But they created very little in their last two matches in the league, though they played a great match against City. Inter had half the chances that Milan did.

“And even away to Monza, they did not exactly dominate the match. Inter have yet to show the strength that they have. But they still deserve the status of favourites.” 

Mentions
Serie AAdani DanieleInterMonzaAC Milan
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe (for now) as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter
Ambrosini: AC Milan proved best equipped team to challenge Inter
Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Fonseca deserves great compliments