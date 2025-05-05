Bologna coach Italiano: We were extraordinary for Juventus draw

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano insists their 1-1 draw at home with Juventus was a good result.

Sunday's draw leaves Bologna a point outside the top four, where Juventus now sit in fourth place.

Italiano considered afterwards, “I am very pleased with the performance, we kept a high tempo, of a high level, and I think after the opening goal we had the game in hand.

“It’s natural Juventus had a few counter-attacks that were painful, as they were sharp and fresh, while after the equaliser we didn’t have the strength to turn it around completely. I saw quality too, it doesn’t end here, nothing changes, we are right up there and are capable of performances with this intensity 20 days from the end of a long, hard season.

“We lost a few duels in the first 15 minutes, unable to contrast the pace of Thuram, as he split our midfield in a couple of situations.

"We clearly could’ve done better on the goal, there was also a slight Ferguson deflection that surprised Skorupski. Once we got the handle of them, we won many duels and in my view it was an extraordinary performance.”

He added, “There are still nine points up for grabs and that’s an enormous amount at that level of the table. It will be a real battle, there are many head-to-head clashes still to be played, so whoever has the most consistent mentality and intensity will reach their objective.”