Tudor satisfied after Juventus draw at Bologna
Juventus coach Igor Tudor was left satisfied after their 1-1 draw at Bologna.

Khephren Thuram had Juve ahead before Remo Freuler struck an equaliser through a deflected effort.

“We had prepared differently to most other matches, with a 3-5-2 formation moving into spaces and battling physically,” Tudor told DAZN after the 1-1 draw.

“We know this is a Bologna side was built over several years, they have a specific type of football, fuelled by enthusiasm especially on home turf that made me decide to prepare it this way.

"It’s a good point, I am happy with a solid result in a stadium where everyone struggled. With so many problems, injuries, bans, we did well.”

Tudor added, “The lads gave their all and when you work this hard to balance Bologna’s intensity, it takes something from your sharpness. We created opportunities, but we are content with the point, all things considered.”

