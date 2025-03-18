'Fire still burns' - Dele Alli receives backing after disastrous Como debut

Tribal Football
Como president Mirwan Suwarso has given Dele Alli his backing after the midfielder was shown a straight red card in their 2-1 Serie A defeat to AC Milan on Saturday.

Suwarso took to Instagram to defend the 28-year-old following his sending off, saying: “The fire still burns. After nearly two years, Dele Alli stepped back onto the battlefield.

“It takes courage to keep going, to fight through doubt, to silence the noise, and to return, not just to play, but to compete at the highest level once again.

“Some will talk about the red card. Let them. We saw something else. We saw hunger. We saw resilience. We saw flashes of brilliance. And those of us who watch him train every day know.

“This is only the beginning. The road back is never easy, but warriors don’t quit. Keep going, Dele. Your best is yet to come. Semm Cumasch.”

The defeat to AC Milan was Dele’s first senior appearance in two years, but he lasted less than ten minutes on the pitch after VAR deemed his challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek a red card offence.

Dele will be sidelined for Como’s next three games as they prepare for a visit from Empoli after the international break.

