Dele Alli talks after red card on Como debut; reveals RLC text

Dele Alli refused to be down after being sent off on debut for Como last night.

The former Tottenham and Everton midfielder was shown red in the second-half of Como's defeat at AC Milan for clipping the ankle of Rossonero ace Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Having not appeared on a pitch for two years, Alli only could see the bright side of things this morning.

He posted to social media: "2 years! Not necessarily how I planned it, but we keep moving."

He added: "I was always going to announce my return in some way after these past 2 years, would rather it had been with a goal but feels good to be back."

Alli also revealed a text exchange with former Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek immediately after the game.

"Pic looks bad tho, I just tried to clip ur heel. When the ref went to var I didn't even know it was for me."

The former Chelsea midfielder responded: "Bro I had no clue. I stayed down coz I was blowing."