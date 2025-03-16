Cesc upbeat after Como defeat at AC Milan; accepts "grave mistake" by Dele Alli

Como coach Cesca Fabregas drew a lot of positives from their 2-1 defeat at AC Milan on Saturday.

Lucas de Cunha had Como ahead before Milan fought back through goals from Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders.

“Only the first half? Maybe we saw a different game, because I saw Como play well for the whole match. It was two moments of magic from players worth over €60m and wear the Milan jersey,” Cesc told DAZN.

“We were in front of 70,000 people at San Siro and played an incredible game. I’ve won a lot in my career, you can call me a loser today, but let me lose like this. I enjoy it, because seeing so many young players who come here and play this kind of football.

“It’s difficult to explain, as it has happened so many times this season, so perhaps people might say my mentality is a losing one, but working so hard all week and seeing the lads play like this, it’s a pleasure anyway.

“There are some areas where we must improve, it’s a process, but I saw a great performance.”

Dele Alli was handed a second-half debut by Cesc, but was sent off after just ten minutes on the pitch for treading on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's ankle.

“It was at that moment when Milan went 2-1 up and Sergi Roberto was meant to come on, but I’d prefer to give him another two weeks to train so he can be ready to start against Empoli,” said Cesc.

“Dele Alli is a player who can score goals, he perhaps didn’t deserve this opportunity because he has only been working with us for two weeks and has a lot to improve.

“It is a grave mistake, one that we should not see from a player of his experience. It was a clear red card, there’s nothing to be said about that, he left the team down to 10 men during a crucial moment when we were pushing for 2-2.

“That is the most negative thing about this evening, but we keep going.”