Como eyeing new raid on Real Madrid for young prospect

Como are lining up a new raid on Real Madrid's La Fabrica academy.

After the success of Nico Paz this season, following his arrival last summer from Real Madrid, Como are planning a new approach for young fullback Jesus Fortea.

Marca says Como are making their move for the defender as new contract talks with Real Madrid stall.

The 17-year-old Spain U19 international (he turns 18 on March 26) joined the Real Madrid academy from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2023.

Real Madrid management made an approach months ago about a contract extension - his current deal expires in the summer of 2026.

But Fortea has decided to take his time and wait before considering any new deal.

If an agreement cannot be reached, Real Madrid will consider offers for Fortea over the summer.