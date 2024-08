DONE DEAL: Fiorentina complete signing of Reims midfielder Richardson

Fiorentina have completed the signing of Reims midfielder Amir Richardson.

The Morocco international joins Fiorentina for a fee of €10m. Reims also retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

The Viola announced the signing of Richardson on Monday.

The deal was close as Fiorentina waited for Richardson's Morocco Olympics campaign to conclude.

The 22 year-old arrives on the same day as fellow addition David de Gea was unveiled by Fiorentina.